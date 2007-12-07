Times Backs Off on WWOR

A recent NY Times article about Fox O&O WWOR defending its Jersey roots to the FCC (the station is based in Secaucus, New Jersey) stated that the station had placed tape on videocameras to cover up the ‘NY’ part of its MY9NY log.

Today’s Times actually retracts the statement on page 2 of the section with all the important stuff about wars and the economy and such. "Although there was a piece of masking tape on the camera, it was not in fact covering the letters NY," reads the correction.

Furthermore, Fox "says that the station’s cameras are labeled My9 and do not have the letters NY on them."

Sounds like reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin graduated from the Jayson Blair School of Journalism.