Time For a Fresh Start

I see some major cosmic realignment, rather than coincidence, in the departures of Tom Freston and, imminently, Brent Bozell.

Freston headed MTV, which produced the Super Bowl half-time concert featuring the "breast of" Janet Jackson performance. Bozell heads the Parents Television Council, whose sky high dudgeon helped drive the complaints that spurred the FCC to its current state of lather over TV content.

Since they are both leaving, it is a time to close this sorry chapter in the annals of overreaction. Can we declare a truce on TV content now and let broadcasters get back to programming to the tastes of the audience rather than the opinions of regulators.

Just a thought.

By John Eggerton