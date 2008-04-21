Throwing Their Chairs Into the Political Ring

The presidential candidates appeared to get into the spirit of their taped voter appeals for the WWE wrasslin’ match Monday night on USA.

According to a promo reel supplied by WWE, Hillary Clinton says that, at least for the night, she "You can call me Hillrod. The last man standing may just be a woman," she adds.

Barack Obama calls out the forces of lobbying evil. "To the special interests who have been setting the agenda in Washington for too long," he says, "and to all the forces of division and distraction who stopped us from making progress for the American people, I have one question: Do You Smell What Barack is Cooking."

Hmmm.

But, arguably, the most pugnacious of the trio was battling John McCain, who dates from the days when wrestling was a black-and-white world of Gorilla Monsoon vs. Chief Jay Strongbow

"Looks like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama [McCain pronounced "Barack" a bit like the singular of military barracks, if there is one] want to settle their differences in the ring. Well, that’s fine with me. But let me tell you. If you want to be the man, you have to beat the man. Come November, it’llbe game over. And whatcha gonna do when John McCain and all his McCainiacs run wilid on ya."

What indeed.

To check out their delivery, click here