Three And Out

Another Emmys, another year where we don’t celebrate the best shows on television.

I think we’ve delved into the voting process ad nauseum, so I’ll just tell you about my night at the show.

I was in the audience Sunday night.The first three awards went to actors or actresses on shows that are no longer on the air: Alan Alda, Blythe Danner and Megan Mullally.

That was all I needed to see, I was out of there.While Jeremy Piven shockingly won next for a show that people actually still like to watch (at least in New York and Los Angeles), I had already flipped the channel in my head.

I got up and spent most of the night schmoozing with industry execs in the lobby bar, talking about the current state of the business…and leaving the past inside the auditorium.

Obviously plenty of current stuff won, and a nice rally at the end saw current darlings 24 and The Office honored, but I have the feeling for many viewers, much like this attendee, it was too late.

By Ben Grossman