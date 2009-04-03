For Those About To Rock

Loud guitars, Adidas, and rare appearances by reclusive rappers are on tap for tomorrow’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, being aired live by Fuse TV at 9 p.m. A week long series of events surrounding the ceremony will culminate in the induction of Jeff Beck, Little Anthony & the Imperials, Metallica, Run-DMC, and Bobby Womack, along with a group of influential sidemen.The ceremony is being held back in Cleveland for the first time in more than a decade. One of the mid-west’s own, rapper Eminem who is ending a long hiatus with two records being released this year, will be inducting seminal rap group Run-DMC into the hall.

Rock god Jimmy Page will induct his former Yardbirds band mate Beck; Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea will induct Metallica; and Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood will induct R&B singer Womack.

Musicweb sites have been a blaze in heated (albeit surprisingly cordial for rock fans) discussion over what acts should be inducted and who is still left out in the cold. One blogger voiced his displeasure that a certain veteran British act has not yet been graced with the Hall’s acceptance: “Jethro Tull should have been inducted years ago…Tull now!”

The debate rages on. Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s perennial All-Star jam to close the ceremony should be a spectacle for guitar lovers with the prospect of Beck, Wood, Page, and Metallica’s James Hetfield all on stage together…could Eminem join them with some mind-boggling freestyles? It’s rock and roll. Dare to dream.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoFaUwe1Eaw[/embed]