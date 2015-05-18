These Real Life Advertisers Signed Up for 'Mad Men' Sign-Off
By Luke McCord
The last episode of Mad Men, about agency execs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, drew a long list of high tech advertisers.
AMC held the finale out of last year's upfront, and sold some of the spots in a seven-figure package with spots in The Walking Dead, TV's top-rated drama.
Here are the sponsors as Don Draper et al faded to black:
Adobe Systems
American Express
Apple
AT&T
Diageo/DeLeon
Ford
General Motors
Google
Heinz
Microsoft
Pernod Ricard/Absolut
STX Entertainment (The Gift trailer)
Supercell
T-Mobile
Universal Pictures (Steve Jobs & Straight Outta Compton trailer)
Verizon
VF Corporation/The North Face
