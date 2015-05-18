These Real Life Advertisers Signed Up for 'Mad Men' Sign-Off

The last episode of Mad Men, about agency execs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, drew a long list of high tech advertisers.

AMC held the finale out of last year's upfront, and sold some of the spots in a seven-figure package with spots in The Walking Dead, TV's top-rated drama.

Here are the sponsors as Don Draper et al faded to black:

Adobe Systems

American Express

Apple

AT&T

Diageo/DeLeon

Ford

General Motors

Google

Heinz

Microsoft

Pernod Ricard/Absolut

STX Entertainment (The Gift trailer)

Supercell

T-Mobile

Universal Pictures (Steve Jobs & Straight Outta Compton trailer)

Verizon

VF Corporation/The North Face