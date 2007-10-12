There's No Cryan in News

With Global closing on its purchase of WLNE Providence, veteran Rhode Island newsman Walter Cryan has stepped down, writes the Providence Journal. Cryan’s career in broadcasting started on the radio in 1965, and he came out of retirement three years ago to lead the WLNE anchor team. Longtime colleague Edwin Hart, the station’s news director, was let go by the new management, says the Journal, prompting Cryan to take his leave.

"I’ve got more behind me than I have in front of me," the 75-year-old Cryan told the paper. "It was time for me."