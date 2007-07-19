Thank You Come Again?



A "Kwik-E-Mart" in Burbank California.

As you may have heard, a number of 7-11 stores across the country have been converted into Kwik-E-Marts to promote the upcoming Simpsons movie (which I have blogged about before). The 7-11 by B&C’s office was not converted into a Kwik-E-Mart, but still featured some Simpsons signage, and of course a squishee machine (replacing the slurpee), as well as a Simpsons movie donut, which looked like a regular donut to me, and tasted like one too



Squishee (slurpee) machine in New York.

Well, apparently not all 7-11 employees are pleased with the marketing tie in.. Kafi, who rung my coffee and Simpsons donut up at the register, was not a fan of the promotion when I asked him about it: “I think it is stupid, these signs are really silly, and not what we do, I just like to go working as normal, and pretend they are not there. When we can take them down I will be pleased,” Said Kafi. When asked if he watched the show, his response was quick, and had a tone of amusement to it: “No, and I never will, it is not because of the signs, I just think cartoons are for children.”

Ouch.

By the way, below you can watch a tour of the Burbank "Kwik-E-Mart" courtesy of Fox’s LA affilliate.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xndqVizTo0A[/embed]