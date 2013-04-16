Tentative Dates Surface for Senate Communications Hearing

According to an industry source, Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) has come up with some dates for a series of communications-related hearings he signaled recently would be part of an active Communications Subcommittee agenda under its new chairman. According to the source, there is a pretty solid date of April 25 for a hearing on wireless communications. More tentative are a May 14 target date for a video hearing and May 22 for a hearing on wirelines communications.

Pryor got the chairmanship after John Kerry left Congress to become Secretary of State.

A subcommittee spokesman was not available for comment at presstime.