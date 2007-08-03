Telemundo Temptress Benched

Mirthala Salinas, Telemundo reporter and mayoral paramour, has been suspended for two months following a three week internal investigation by KVEA Los Angeles. Salinas pulled off the tricky feat of reporting on mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s extramarital affairs and resulting marital strife, while failing to disclose that she was, in fact, the object of the mayor’s affection.

Telemundo president Don Browne called it "a flagrant violation of guidelines" in a memo to staff.

Three station executives were also disciplined, and G.M. Manuel Abud will be transferred.