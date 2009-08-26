Ted Kennedy taught us some valuable lessons

As we all know by now, Ted Kennedy, the Lion of the Senate, passed away late Tuesday night, finally succumbing to a brain tumor at the age of 77.

There are many ways to remember Kennedy, but for the purposes of this blog I really loved the approach of the Poynter Institute’s Jill Geisler, who Wednesday highlighted Kennedy’s superior negotiating skills; his willingness to find agreeable compromise; his ability to work well with others, even when he didn’t agree with them (a skill that’s sorely lacking in today’s political environment) and Kennedy’s determination — which only grew as he matured — to never, never give up on the principles in which he believed.

Writes Geisler: “Given today’s political and media climate, rife with ad hominem attacks, it’s worth remembering the value of being passionate in pursuit of one’s cause, yet civil and collegial with one’s opponents.”

And in Ted’s own famous words: “For all those whose cares have been our concern, the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.”