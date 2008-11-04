T.D. Jakes On MSNBC

6:27 p.m. ET

I am somewhat surprised to see evangelical bishop T.D. Jakes, 51, providing political analysis on MSNBC.

Industry insiders know that Jakes is the focus of a new talk show from Dr. Phil McGraw’s production company, Stage 29, that CBS Television Distribution is shopping and Tribune has already purchased for next fall. I watch a fair amount of MSNBC and haven’t seen much of Jakes here - it makes me wonder if NBC might be considering the show for its stations.

To my knowledge, Jakes is not as political as he is populist. He may not be well known to B&C readers, but he reaches an incredibly large audience. He founded The Potter’s House, a 30,000 member church in Dallas, Texas, a non-denominational mega-church. Services and sermons from The Potter’s House air on Trinity Broadcasting Network, Black Entertainment Television and The Word Network. He also hosts an annual revival called "MegaFest," which draws more than 100,000 people in stadium-sized confabs, and an annual woman’s conference called "Woman Thou Art Loosed."

He’s also writing over 30 books and is a songwriter, playwright and performer - sort of like a Christian Tyler Perry.

Seeing him on MSNBC tells me that Jakes is working on getting more mainstream. I assume that’s partly about trying to gain publicity for him as CBS and Stage 29 gears up for his talk show’s launch this fall.