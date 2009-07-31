TCA: Why Is--or Isn't--Larry David Smiling?

Larry David, who plays a version of himself on highly-improvised HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, made an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour July 30 ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of the show’s 7th season.

Among the highlights, the new episodes will feature a storyline following the making of a fictional reunion of 1990s NBC series Seinfeld, which David wrote and executive produced in real life. The reunion will figure into about five episodes, and parts of the fictional reunion will be featured. Here are highlights of David’s session:

On whether the fictional reunion episode of Seinfeld in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is good:

“Yeah. You mean as opposed to the [Seinfeld] finale?”

On whether people will see the fictional reunion of Seinfeld on Curb and wonder if he’ll do the reunion in real life:

“No I’m not the least bit worried about that.”

On Rosie O’Donnell’s guest role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, which involves a physical pratfall:

“Rosie O’Donnell is hilarious. She’s in episode 5. She’s a force. She’s very formidable physically.”

On why he seems happy:

“I love Curb Larry. Always hated this Larry. I’m getting a little like Curb Larry. We’re melding so, yes, I’m a little happier.”

On what he might say to people who tell him to smile on the street. In the new season he tells someone to mind their own business. He screamed this:

“‘Maybe I just found out I have cancer — so shut your f*cking mouth!’ I should have said that on the show.”