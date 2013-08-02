TCA: Simon Cowell on Breaking Stars, Female 'X Factor' Panel

Los Angeles – The coaches of NBC’s The Voicemay believe that launching a star isn’t the main goal of a singing competition show, but count The X Factor judge Simon Cowell as strongly disagreeing.

“No show can survive without that,” he said at Fox’s TCA press tour presentation on Thursday. “You’re making a promise to the contestant. It’s not a guarantee, but that is your commitment. Otherwise it’s a game show.”

For the season three, Cowell will be joined on the judging panel by three women: Demi Lovato, who returns from last year, and new judges Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio. “It’s a girls’ world right now in the music business and we thought panel should reflect it,” he said of its makeup.

As for why Cowell thought he needed to shake up the judges panel for a third time in as many seasons, he said last year’s panel with L.A. Reid and Britney Spears felt “similar to what everybody else was doing, to be honest.”

Cowell added the interview process this time around focused on how passionate the prospective judges were about doing the job of mentor properly. Another thing a three-woman panel will bring this year? More sass, says Lovato, who made her mark last season by standing up to Cowell.

“This year I’m not the only one that does that,” she said. “He’s up against three women that will absolutely do the same thing.”