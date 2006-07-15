TCA-Showtime Shows Us the Money

Showtime wins the award for most money put into a TCA press kit. Just for the tour, the network produced slick, photo-filled booklet to showcase pictures of is programming over the past 30-years. That’s in addition to a special TCA Weeds booklet with one of those plastic hologram-type covers that makes things look 3D – designed, so I’m told, to look like what you’d see if you were high. The network closes down the cable portion of TCA tonight at a private Pasadena residence across the street from the Ritz.

By Anne Becker