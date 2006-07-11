TCA-Oxygen Comes Out Kicking

Oxygen has brought out ponytailed girls in sports bras to demonstrate the ancient martial art of Muay Thai, which will be on display in the network’s new reality movie Fight Girls. They’re up there kicking and punching with this instructor who, I kid you not, is named Master Toddy.

Toddy says the difference between American women and women in other countries is that American women do their Muay Thai fighting on the side, while working day jobs, and those in other countries do it full time. He also says we’re bigger than Asian women and quick learners.

The Aug. 7 movie is about seven American female fighters trying to beat the best in the world in the World Muay Thai Championship.

By Anne Becker