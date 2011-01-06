TCA News Bites

It’s the first day (Jan. 5) of the cable portion of the 2011 Winter TCA Press Tour. Here are a few highlights:

· A week before Piers Morgan takes on CNN, you can catch him Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on TV Guide Channel with the U.S. television premiere of his Piers Morgan’s Life Stories interview with Britain’s Got Talent competitor Susan Boyle.

Of his extended interview with Boyle, Morgan said “This unlikely superstar has had to put up with people calling her mad, stupid and backward since she first burst to fame 18 months ago. To all those who vilified her, I simply command you to watch our encounter, and see for yourself the intelligent, eloquent, passionate and incredibly endearing woman that I’ve always said she is.”

· Ed Asner (Up, The Mary Tyler Moore Show) will return to the small screen with Melissa Peterman (Reba) Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. for CMT’s first original scripted series, Working Class.

On the secret to his enduring career, the 81-year-old Asner said at today’s panel for Working Class, “I think talent has something to do with it. I’d like to lay claim to that. I figure I’m in that middle stage of aging. I’m in that middle stage prior to becoming Mickey Rooney. Or Betty White.”

· Spike TV will go underground March 30 with Coal, the latest reality series from producer Thom Beers that takes an unprecedented look at the lives and work of West Virginia coal miners.

