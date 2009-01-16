TCA: John Wells On Leno...And Fewer Broadcast Hours for Drama

John Wells (”ER,” “The West Wing”) discussed Jay Leno’s move to the 10 p.m. timeslot during the TCA panel Thursday for his new NBC series “Southland.”"The whole network and cable world is changing substantially,” he said. “As someone who makes or tries to make adult dramas, I’m sad that we lost another place that you can make those dramas… There are four or five fewer hours that they can be broadcast.”

Wells said he was reassured by NBC execs saying it would continue to do these types of dramas within the NBC schedule.

“Southland,” about the Los Angeles Police Department, premieres Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m.