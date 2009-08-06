TCA: 'Glee'--Not Just A 'High School Musical'

The twelve-person cast of Glee, along with co-creators and executive producers Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk and executive producer Dante Di Loreto, took the stage for the show’s panel during the Fox portion of the TCA summer press tour Aug. 6. (Click here for complete coverage.)

Glee was first introduced to critics during 2009 TCA winter press tour and was extremely well-received. Fox chose to give an early peek of the series by airing the pilot episode in May in a timeslot after American Idol.

Glee returns for its actual season premiere Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. with a different, all-new episode. Fox will re-air a director’s cut of the pilot the week before.

Highlights from the panel are below:

On the show appealing to a niche audience:

Falchuk: “I think we are for a broad audience. I’m not a big musical fan, and I didn’t want to make a musical. I hope we’re so good that people can’t not watch.”

On comparisons to High School Musical:

Falchuk: “I don’t think any of us have ever seen High School Musical. Obviously High School Musical is great. But this is a little bit edgier — little more adult. So, I wouldn’t say we’re trying to cash in on [HSM].

This is not really a musical; it is a comedy with music and dancing.”

Di Loreto: “The show was more a response to how joyous the material was than anything else…I think the world’s a better place when people are singing and dancing.”

On creator and writer Ryan Murphy’s involvement

Falchuk: “He’s the architect and the brain…. He’s the DJ picking all the music. He is very, very involved. This is his show just as much as anybody.”

On obtaining the rights to music for the show:

Falchuk: “We’ve been very, very fortunate. We’ve really gotten every song we wanted. It’s a very expensive part of the show. Our show is no different than any other first-year Fox show in terms of budget, except instead of blowing up cars and smashing stuff, we’re singing and dancing. “

On how the songs are chosen:

Di Loreto: “The songs are always related to the theme. The songs always comes from the writer’s room.”