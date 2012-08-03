TCA: Discovery Communications Round Up

Los Angeles — Seven networks from the Discovery Communications family presented at TCA press tour here Thursday and several others made programming announcements timed to the sessions. A round up of that news:

• Discovery Channel announced a new season of Curiosity, to premiere in November. The series will look to answer mysteries of science like what happens to a plane when it crashes, how a mummy is made, why people vanish in the Bermuda Triangle and more.

• TLC will premiere its new reality series Breaking Amish, which follows five young people who have chosen to explore the world outside their Amish/Mennonite community, on Sept. 9.

• Animal Planet will produce two after-show specials for its series Finding Bigfoot when it returns for 11 new episodes in November. The specials will have the cast answer questions from fans and give behind-the-scenes stories.

• Science has renewed Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman for a fourth season of 10 episodes to debut in summer 2013. The network has also struck a multi-year agreement with the series’ producer, Revelations Entertainment, including the development of a new project.

• Investigation Discovery is capitalizing on the void left by canceled soap operas by launching the new daytime block Days of Our Knives on Aug. 20 hosted by current and former soaps stars.

• Military Channel will premiere The Brokaw Files on Oct, 16. The six-episode series features former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw revisiting major moments in American history.

• Former TLC series Overhaulin’ is being rebooted on sister net Velocity, premiering on Oct. 2. The new version will focus on restoration projects for deserving individuals like returning veterans or those financially struggling.



• OWN has ordered three new series for 2013 – Life with La Toya, a look at the life of the Jackson sibling; The Customer is Always Right, where customers take on the role of the boss; and Neighborvention, about communities uniting to help neighbors in crisis.