TCA: Critics Get Their Game On

Santa Monica- Tuesday evening, a select few reporters and critics took a field trip to Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, where the Championship Gaming Series was holding a media event to promote its upcoming world championship.

To kick off the evening, the remaining teams left in the competition were announced to the crowd, as well as four of the league’s top gamers.

The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, E!’s Kim Kardashian and New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush then took to the stage, challenging one of the players in a match of Forza Motorsport 2 on the Xbox 360. Not surprisingly, they lost.

Drinks and food was provided to the mostly young and sharply dressed crowd (who knew gamers had such a sense of style?).

Following the celebrity matchup, guests were encouraged to take the stage against the pros, though it appeared most were content to take lessons from them, rather than challenge them.

It would not have been a fair fight. In my one attempt at Dead Or Alive, a fighting game, I was defeated by “Vanessa,”…if that is her real name…in less than 10 seconds.

Following that experience, I may just hang up my controller for good.