Tate Renominated To FCC

The White house has renominated Republican FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate for a five-year term ending in 2012.

Tate’s term–she was filling the unexpired term of commissioner /Chairman Michael Powell– was to have ended June 30, 2007, though she could have served until a replacement was found.

Chairman Kevin Martin said of her renomination: "She has served admirably at the Commission for the past year and a half, and I appreciate her continued dedication to public service."

Tate is the former Chairman of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. Her focus at the commission has been on building consensus and championing children’s issues, including serving with Martin on the government-industry obesity marketing task force.