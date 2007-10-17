A Taste of the Office on 'Late Night'

Once a month or so, a fire alarm will deafen everyone here in B&C’s newsroom, followed by a sometimes comprehensible explanation from the “fire warden” explaining what the cause of the alarm was. Hint: it usually isn’t a fire.

I suspect that many offices have to deal with this event once in a while, and I was happy to see that the folks over at 30 Rockefeller Plaza are no different.

During a taping of Late Night with Conan O’Brien Monday, the fire alarm in the GE Building went off, interrupting a taping of the show for the first time in 14 years, so said Conan and Late Night executive producer Jeff Ross.

Conan, ever the showman, ran with it, producing hilarious results. Check out the clip below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsByxPQ_G7Q[/embed]