I was driving into work this morning when I heard a story on the news that sounded like it had been dreamed up in a talk TV story conference–do they have those?

It was a about a man who had tasered his mother-in-law after she wouldn't stop lecturing him about spanking his seven-month-old son.

If the guy, or mother-in-law, or wife, isn't being booked on Jerry Springer or Oprah or Dr. Phil or Maury or (fill in the blank) by the time the electrons dry on this page, I will eat my South Park hat, ear flaps and all.

Let's take a poll. Which show will get it first and how soon will they schedule it? Winner will get my South Park hat, unless I have to eat it.

By John Eggerton