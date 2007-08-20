Talking Traffic in Texas

If traffic was slightly less onerous getting into Austin this morning, commuters might have KVUE to thank. The Belo station launched its Traffic Vue news segment today, which Pres./G.M. Patti C. Smith says "greatly expands traffic and travel news in the morning."

The segments run every 10 minutes from 5-7 A.M.and in GMA cut-ins too. Jim Bergamo is the traffic anchor, reporting on not only accidents and gridlock, but ancillary things like gas prices, new tire reviews, and construction jobs that might foul up your morning/evening ride.