Taking Restaurant Reviews a Step Further

Meredith’s LivePDX.com, the entertainment-themed Website for MyNetworkTV outlet KPDX Portland, has a pretty cool feature called Restaurant Video Tours that lets users get a peek at Portland area restaurants. One-minute videos, with 15-second pre-rolls for Oregon Culinary Institute, feature the owners and chefs talking about what makes their place stand out.

It looks like LivePDX has about 11 restaurant videos so far, and they’re certainly more engrossing than basic text reviews. You may not want to watch on an empty stomach.