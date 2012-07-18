Syndication Market Grows, Gives CBS Revenue Boost
A growing syndication market could help CBS have big years in 2013 and 2014, according to a new report from analyst David Bank of RBC Capital Markets.
With shows including NCIS: LA and The Good Wife about to start generating syndication payments, CBS could generate $300 million of high-margin off-net revenue in 2013, Bank says. CBS also has shows starting to cash in during 2014, including Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods. Bank estimates the revenue they’ll generate is about $275 million.
News Corp. could also be a big syndication winner, with programs including Modern Family (which airs on ABC but is distributed by 20th Television) and The Cleveland Show generating $200 million in revenue starting in 2013.
“Off-network syndication continues to be a key driver for our Large Cap Media coverage universe, leading to potentially large one-time bumps,” Bank says.
Bank estimates that the traditional U.S. syndication marketplace is about $20 billion and that the newer digital SVOD syndication market has already swelled to $2 billion for 2012, led by Netflix, which is spending about $1 billion itself.
“While the market has grown tremendously during these past few years (we estimate 2011 digital content spend was nearly $800 million), we believe it will continue to grow roughly 20-30% over the next several years as more digital SVOD players enter the space and more content deals are struck,” Bank says.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.