The Swinging Door of Politics

House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton was sporting a black eye at a public appearance Monday in Washington.

Upton joked that he had gotten it in the fight over network neutrality, but since he pretty much won that one, I'd hate to see the other guy.

Any way, the real scoop, I'm told, is that he ran into a swinging cabinet door in his kitchen. The bottom corner "hit him squarely in the eye," according to someone who ought to know.

Elsewhere on the House medical front, Senate Commerce Committee member Senator Jay Rockefeller is apparently still laid up after what I'm told was pretty serious surgery. In addition to being John D. Rockefeller IV, the West Virginia Senator is the husband of WETA chief Sharon Rockefeller.

Get well soon.

By John Eggerton