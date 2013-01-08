Super Bowl Week About More Than Football for CBS

The Super Bowl is the biggest TV event each year, and nobody is better than the NFL at bringing in a wide-ranging and diverse audience.

That is something CBS hopes to tap into as it prepares to set up shop in New Orleans for Super Bowl week later this month.

“When you’re talking about the Super Bowl, you’re talking about an event that transcends sports,” said Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. president and CEO, during the company’s Super Bowl XLVII media event Tuesday in New York.

During the week leading up to the big game, CBS will house many of its properties — including news, sports and entertainment — in New Orleans’ Jackson Square. “It’s going to be like a four-ring circus,” said Moonves.

Aside from sports programming, shows such as CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, Face the Nation, The Talk, The Late Late Show and omg! Insider will all broadcast from New Orleans during Super Bowl week, which begins Jan. 28.

“The Super Bowl is not only the biggest event in sports; it is actually the biggest cultural event in the world,” said Julie Chen, who cohosts The Talk. “It features so many different types of entertainment.”

Chen said that the Super Bowl isn’t a male-dominated event anymore, noting that 43 million women watched last year’s game. “That’s almost double the number of women who watched the Oscars.” In fact, Chen said that over the last 10 years, female viewership has increased by 11 million. She also quipped that CBS’ pregame show The NFL Today is a bit like “the male version of The Talk.”

“We thought the Super Bowl would be the perfect event to take our show on the road.” Chen said the week’s shows will feature a mix of entertainment and sports personalities as well as the local flavor that New Orleans has to offer. The pop-rock group Train will serve as The Talk’s house band all week.

“Everything will be trending [during] Super Bowl week,” added Talk cohost Aisha Tyler. “Women will be watching and talking in record numbers.” Tyler, along with NFL Today’s Boomer Esiason, will host the Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials special on Jan. 30.

“The Super Bowl is a great game, but it’s also a great week,” added Kevin Frazier, host of the newly-rebranded syndicated newsmagazine omg! Insider. “It’s sports and it’s entertainment.”

Frazier said much of what omg! Insider will be covering will be the parties during the week, as well as going behind the scenes during the halftime show.

“We’re going to cover the biggest stars in the world, because [they] want to be there,” said Frazier. “Anything that is trending in New Orleans, omg! Insider will be all over it.”

Even the President figures to get in on the Super Bowl action. CBSEvening News managing editor and anchor Scott Pelley sounded hopeful that CBS’ tradition of interviewing the President in the White House on Super Bowl Sunday would continue. “I can’t tell you that’s it’s definitely going to happen,” he said. “It is something that we are planning for.”