Sucking up to Steve
Grey’s Anatomy’s Shonda Rhimes and Desperate Housewives’ Marc Cherry took the opportunity to do some self-effacing sucking up - or not - at an ABC showrunners panel at the Television Critics Association on Thursday afternoon.
Rhimes peppered the Q&A with references to ABC entertainment chief Steve McPherson’s magnanimous nature.
“Steve is a strong, powerful and handsome man,” said Rhimes.
When asked what they talk about when they get together, Cherry replied: “Our specific relationships with Steve McPherson and how they differ.”
