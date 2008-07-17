Sucking up to Steve

Grey’s Anatomy’s Shonda Rhimes and Desperate Housewives’ Marc Cherry took the opportunity to do some self-effacing sucking up - or not - at an ABC showrunners panel at the Television Critics Association on Thursday afternoon.

Rhimes peppered the Q&A with references to ABC entertainment chief Steve McPherson’s magnanimous nature.

“Steve is a strong, powerful and handsome man,” said Rhimes.

When asked what they talk about when they get together, Cherry replied: “Our specific relationships with Steve McPherson and how they differ.”