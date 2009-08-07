Study: Abdul Least Popular 'Idol' Judge

Poor Paula Abdul. Now she’s got even more to cry about. TV boutique Media IQ has issued new findings that Paula is the least popular judge on American Idol. The company tracked second-by-second ratings on Fox’s American Idol from TiVo numbers and found that people fast forward through her comments more than any other judge.

The graphic shows how Randy is the most popular and then viewership falls as Kara passes to Paula and then spikes again when Simon Cowell begins to speak. The graphic looks at a single episode, but said the trend was consistent the entire season.

Media IQ’s second-by-second data is used by TV programmers to assess the precise interest of viewers in particular talent.