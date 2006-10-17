Is Studio 60 Predicting Its Own Demise?

The great irony in last night's Studio 60 popped up in one of the final scenes. Network president Jordan McDeere promises a talented young playwright that she will find an audience for his literate new show on her network. All the while, ratings for the actual show (that’d be Studio 60), written by a former playwright (that’d be Aaron Sorkin), have fallen off since the premiere.

Is it possible that the program, which began by lambasting broadcast TV for destroying the integrity of pop culture, has been undermined by its own self-awareness? The second episode began with the proclamation that broadcast TV audiences were just as smart as the people who create programming for them. But back in the real world, that same audience just may be Studio 60's undoing.

By Guest Blogger Liz McKeon