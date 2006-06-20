Street Talk

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein appears to practice the public trust sermon he preaches.

Scheduled to be a presenter at an NAB Education Foundation awards dinner in Washington Monday night, he found on-street parking and even babysat the car for a bit, tuxedoed to the nines, since it was not quite 6:30 and so not quite time to park there.

All to save the public $20 for the Valet Parking,or $17 if he had parked it himself.

And speaking of public trusts, Adelstein and fellow Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps will take to the road at the end of the month for another broadcast localism hearing June 28.

That should be less than a week after the FCC, if all goes as previously planned, launches its review of ownership rules.

By John Eggerton