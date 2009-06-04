Streefland named SVP, marketing, Current

Current Media, owned by Al Gore and Joel Hyatt, has hired Michael Streefland as senior vice president of marketing. Streefland comes to the company from SCG Inc., a new media consulting firm, which he ran.

Like all marketers, Streefland is charged with growing Current’s audience and developing opportunities for marketers to engage that audience. Current’s already been on the move: the company celebrated double-digit growth for both its TV and digital media platforms in the past year. Current TV, which is distributed on cable and satellite platforms, passed the 60 million household mark in April, and Current.com boasts more than seven million unique visitors each month.

Streefland has some experience growing audiences and building brands, particularly in the new media, TV and international arenas. He headed the launch of Cyworld USA, the North American version of Korean social network Cyworld, owned by UK-based SK Telecom. While at SK Telecom, Streefland created interactive partnerships with networks on programs as GSN’s National Vocabulary Championship, NBC’s (now cancelled) Passions and Bravo’s Top Design.

Prior to SK Telecom, Streefland was creative director for Johnson & Johnson’s pregnancy and parenting portal BabyCenter. He also headed up strategic marketing and sales development efforts for iVillage. While there, Streefland was involved in the portal’s re-branding and re-launch that led to its sale to NBC Universal.

Streefland started his career in Hollywood working in television programming and packaging, including stints at Fox Broadcasting Company, Walt Disney’s Buena Vista Television, and Paradigm Talent & Literary Agency.