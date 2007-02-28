Story Time With Isaiah Washington

While the cast and crew of ABC's Grey's Anatomy seems to be descending into anarchy - Everybody is mean to Kate Walsh now that she's getting a spin-off! Katherine Heigl wants more money! - our favorite piece of Grey's gossip seems to have slipped through the cracks: Presumably as part of his rehabilitation, embattled Grey's actor Isaiah Washington is set to do a "Story Time" PSA on Nickelodeon's preschool network Noggin. Starting March 5 Washington will appear in interstitial spots reading from the book City Symphony.

The spots, along with Cedric the Entertainer reading from The Tortoise and the Hare, will be available on noggin.com on March 2.

Seriously though, why? Do preschoolers even know what Grey's Anatomy is?