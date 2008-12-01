Stop shopping online and read about Sales!

Hey – take a break from shopping online today and read about sales people with new positions!

The Big Apple is where ESPN’s newest star is going to be located. LYNNE KRASELSKY has joined the sports net as Senior Vice President, International Advertising and Sponsorship Sales, which include TV, Radio, Internet, Mobile, Broadband, Magazines and Events. Whew…that’s exciting. The American U grad will report to ED ERHARDT, president, ESPN customer sales and marketing and RUSSELL WOLFF, executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International. She’s a sales pro who began her career at Turner Broadcasting where she stayed 15 years and was based at one time in Hong Kong and has also been based in London. Most recently, Lynn was VP for Reactrix.

Down in Atlanta, TY JOHNSON has been named Sr. Director. Multicultural Sales and Development at the Gospel Music Channel aka GMC. The Trinity College has been a consultant to the channel since April 07 when GMC acquired the subscriber base of the Black Family Channel. Ty has worked with director ROBERT TOWNSEND to develop advertiser funded programming targeting African American consumers, as well as Saatchi & Saatchi’s ethnic marketing subsidiary, Fraser Smith. Ty has served as a board of director member with the Southeast region of the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) and held an active seat on the State of Georgia Film, Videotape & Music Commission.

