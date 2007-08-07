Stern Challenge for Fox Stations?

One name that keeps popping up in the running for the Fox stations on the market is Mitch Stern. Stern was the former head of the Fox O&Os, did a short stint at DirecTV, and was discussed as a possible successor to Fred Reynolds at the CBS stations when Reynolds shifted to CBS Corp. CFO in 2005. Stern knows the stations as well as anyone.

Then again, Raycom may go hard to the hoop too.

The nine stations on the block include WJW Cleveland and WBRC Birmingham.