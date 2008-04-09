Stations: Same Financial Squeeze as Newspapers and Network News
Today’s LA Times weighs in on the layoffs at the CBS stations, and the general malaise in the broadcast biz.
The jettisoning of such experienced on-air talent exposed the weakening of the once-robust local station business, which historically has enjoyed some of the fattest profit margins in the media industry. It marked a dramatic shift from the days when television stations paid top dollar to attract big-name anchors such as Greene and Martin, who have been TV mainstays in Los Angeles for three decades.
