Stations Pitch In for Battered Haiti

Numerous stations are doing their part to help relieve the misery in Haiti following the devastating earthquake there. For stations in markets with large Haitian populations, such as Miami, New York and Boston, it’s a local news story.

WFOR Miami has two reporters in Haiti,reports Magid Morning Facts.

Ted Scouten, a reporter with WFOR/Miami traveled all of Tuesday night through the Dominican Republic with CBS4 photojournalist Jim Bernard. They crossed into Haiti shortly after noon on Wednesday and have been feeding reports back home, where a large Haitian population and others turned much if not all of their attention to the island nation just 700 miles away.

Scouten, reporting from Port-au Prince, said Thursday morning that those he spoke with hoped the new day would bring new help from outside the island.

WAGA Atlanta also has two guys on the ground in Haiti, including anchor Russ Spencer.

Bright House’s Central News 13 happened to have reporter Christine Webb in Haiti to give out food and supplies to the poor before the quake–a personal mission that was not connected to her job. She’s sending video back to the channel from her iPhone.

Other stations are interviewing relief workers in their markets before they fly to Haiti.

Many outlets are working to raise funds for the relief mission. CBS’ Philly stations, both TV and radio, are working together on Operation Brotherly Love to raise money for the Red Cross relief effort in Haiti.

CBS reports:

Volunteers and on-air personalities from the stations, the Red Cross and Brotherly Love campaign partner Wawa will staff a phone bank January 15th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the top of every hour and in news segments on CBS 3 and The CW Philly to take pledges for the Red Cross International Response Fund. To contribute, viewers can call 1-877-KYW3-ASK (1-877-599-3275). Details on how to donate can also be accessed on-line at www.cbs3.com or through any of the stations’ websites.

“Our viewers have been compassionate and responsive every time we have asked them to assist others in need,” says KYW-WPSG President and General Manager Jon Hitchcock. “I know they will be there for others again.”

Elsewhere in Philly, Fox’s WTXF is setting up at four major commuter centers, such as Suburban Station, during the rush hours Jan. 19 to urge residents to contribute money to the cause in Haiti. Good Day Philadelphia talent will be on site.

In New York, Fox’s WNYW and its sister MyNet station held a morning telethon yesterday.

WCVB Boston hosts an all-day fundraiser today, cutting in throughout the day to ask Bostonians to help the people of Haiti.

WCVB reports:

While raising funds for the American Red Cross International Disaster Relief in Haiti, “Relief Fund 5: Haiti Quake” will focus on local efforts to help disaster victims by interviewing representatives from the Red Cross and the Haitian community in Massachusetts. With live inserts throughout the day, Channel 5 will remind viewers to call 781-453-3100 with donations.

Over in Columbus, WCMH has raised around $40,000 with its phone bank, pictured above.

UPDATE: Other stations pitching in for the cause include WFLA Tampa and Media General’s Florida Communications Group, which is conducting a phone bank to raise money from 5 to 7 p.m. today, and KTVK Phoenix, which will air a telethon Monday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We can’t think of a better way to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than by coming together as one community to provide help for Haitians in need,” said KTVK President/General Manager Nick Nicholson. “Each and every day we charge ourselves with the vision of informing, inspiring and engaging our viewers. It is during trying times like these our mission truly becomes reality.”