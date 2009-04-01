Stations Grab Peabody Awards

A handful of stations will be cited for stellar work when the Peabody Awards are given out in New York next month. Landmark’s KLAS Las Vegas gets one for its Crossfire: Water, Power and Politics documentary; Belo’s WWL New Orleans grabs a trophy for its NOAH Housing Program Investigation series; McGraw-Hill’s KMGH Denver is cited for its expose Failing the Children: Deadly Mistakes; and the Hearst-Argyle group was awarded for its “Commitment 2008″ coverage of local and regional elections.

Brian Williams hosts the Peabodys May 18 in New York.