Stations in Egyptian Population Centers Eye Crisis

There’s particularly keen interest in the unrest in Egypt among U.S. cities, such as New York and L.A. and Philly, along with the northern Virginia area, with the larger Egyptian populations. But around 4 p.m. ET Friday, I’m not seeing any local angles to the coverage in those markets, such as reactions from Egyptian-Americans in the market, or connections to friends and family and loved ones who are in the middle of the protests and revolts going on in that country.

NBCPhiladelphia.com has a photo of the violence in Egypt under its DON’T MISS header on the home page, which links to a Richard Engel story on MSNBC.com Across town, WPVI’s site shows “Cairo Under Curfew” as the third link down under News Headlines; the story is bylined by a couple AP writers.

In New York, WNYW’s MyFoxNY.com has a fairly timely story at 4:15 p.m. Friday about the injuries and deaths stemming from the protests from its News Core partner.

CBSNewYork.com leads with weekend weather and does not mention Egypt on the home page around 4 p.m.

Out LA way, KTLA.com doesn’t mention the Egyptian crisis on its home page around that time either; a live stream of its news featured a report of a person taking a hostage at a parking garage in Maryland when I tuned in.

WUSA Washington’s site has a link to a story from yesterday about the Internet being shut down in Egypt, and I don’t see mention of the crisis on WJLA’s TBD.com site.

UPDATE: As of Saturday afternoon, all of the Big Four New York stations have the protests in Egypt on their home pages, mostly focused on a rally of as much as 1,000 people outside the United Nations building in Manhattan. CBS New York, for one, had one of its 1010 WINS reporters talking to protesters at the site.

The State Department issued a Travel Alert today, urging U.S. citizens to avoid the country:

The Department of State urges U.S. citizens to defer non-essential travel to Egypt at this time and advises U.S. citizens currently in Egypt to defer non-essential movement and to exercise caution. This Travel Alert expires on February 28, 2011.

The U.S. news networks, meanwhile, are fighting to get their reportage out of Egypt, notes the NY Times.

Photo: AP