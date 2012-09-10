Station Site's Pay Model Starts Monday

Gannett is trying something unique starting Monday, as AZCentral.com — its joint site for KPNX Phoenix and the Arizona Republic — introduces a metered model. That means the first 20 “content pieces,” as Republic Media COO/KPNX GM John Misner puts it, are free each month. After that, the user must pay for either a digital or digital/print subscription.

Phoenix is Gannett’s only market where the TV station and newspaper share space/a website.

Rival KPHO, a Meredith station, is making sure residents in DMA No. 13 know full well that the NBC affiliate’s site has a pay model in place. “Not Cool Arizona Republic, Not Cool At All!” goes one promo.

AZCentral.com outlined the changes last month.

It said:

More publishers now recognize that consumers are willing to pay for news as they already pay for books, music, satellite radio and other information on desktops, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices.

Misner is clear about the model being a metered one, not a paywall.

Either way, paid online models are not going away, says Marv Danielski, SVP at Frank N. Magid.

“Paywalls are here to stay,” he says. “Newspapers or TV stations have to consider the value proposition of what people are willing to pay for.”