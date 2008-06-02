Station Brass Coming and Going

Sources say a batch of new station executives are set to be announced: WAFF Huntsville’s Jeff Hoffman slides into the top spot at WTKR Norfolk (Dave Bunnell left WTKR last month), WSTM Syracuse news director Peggy Philip takes over the role at WMAR Baltimore, and Betsy Farris is stepping down as VP/GM at KRCG Jefferson City, a Barrington station. Barrington outlets have of course been laying off big-time.

"I’ve been considering leaving for a few years," Farris tells the Columbia Tribune. "We’re parting on very good terms, and it’s been a wonderful 17 years. I am looking forward to taking the summer off with my three boys."

Sounds like as good a reason as any.