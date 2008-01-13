Starz, Weather, Univision and ABC News

Out in beautiful Burbank comes word that a man with two first names (just kidding), GENE GEORGE, is the new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Distribution for Starz Media, reporting to Prez and COO KENT RICE. As a matter of fact, Gene’s already started. He comes over from being President of Regent Worldwide. Gene is knee deep in experience, with 20 years of executive positions under his belt. New York native George is a long-time member of the Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA), having served on its board of directors and currently a member of the association’s television committee and export alliance.

Woodbury, NY native SAMANTHA MALTIN had a new title after her promotion at Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group. She’s now Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Partnerships. The University of Michigan grad is a 10-year MTV Networks vet who most recently held the title VP of Viacom Brand Solutions. She has been VP of Nick’s Promotions Marketing Department and held numerous roles in the consumer products group. Before joining MTV Networks, she was with Lowe & Partners in NYC doing advertising. Samantha is a member of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, the Advertising Women of New York, and L’Alliance Francaise. Bon chance, Mademoiselle.

NATALIE ALLEN is making the switch from news correspondent for NBC News and being an anchor for MSNBC to being the newest member of the Climate Initiative team at Atlanta’s Weather Channel. Look for her to appear on Forecast Earth, the hourly program on climate change. Natalie also brings experience from her nine years behind the anchor desk at CNN. Past anchor and correspondent work includes time with WFTV in Orlando, FL, WREG in Memphis, TN, and KFSM in Ft. Smith, AR. Congrats to the Memphis native. It must be nice being back in the south again, eh Natalie?

Over at Univision, PETER LAZARUS has been hard at work in his new slot of Executive Vice President of Network Sales. He traded his Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at IMG Sports and Entertainment. Peter also spent 10 years at NBC Universal, including Sr. VP of Sports and Olympic Sales and Marketing. The University of Delaware grad began his career on the agency side with Young & Rubican, Lowe and Partner SMS, and Backer, Spielvogel, Bates.

ABC News World News Tonight has a new head writer. Congrats goes out to LEE KAMLET, who is returning to ABC after 10 years with NBC’s Dateline. That’s all I know about Lee at the moment…they’re really busy with all the politics!