Start Thinking About GM of the Year, News Director of the Year, Etc.

It is that time of year, when B&C asks for nominations for local TV General Manager of the Year, News Director of the Year, Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year and, for the first time, Station Group of the Year.

Deadline for nominations is Nov. 24, and the email address is BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM.

We salute station GMs in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51 and up.

The top news director can be in any market size, as is Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

And here's what we say about Station Group of the Year:

"We will choose one outstanding group whose reportage, ratings, financial results and strategic moves enabled it to take advantage of dynamic market trends."

A bit of advice for all the categories: Be specific. Give actual, tangible examples of what the person or station or station group did, in 2014, that makes them stand out. Make it that much easier for us to select them.

Here's who got the honors last year, including Bill Fine of WCVB Boston, Bob Ellis of WJXT Jacksonville and Jim Toellner of WGRZ Buffalo.

The winners will be profiled in late December. Now nominate away.