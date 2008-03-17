St. Pat's and New Jobs

I hope you had a Happy St. Pat’s. It was a good day for JOHN RICE, who began as Promo Manager at Lincoln Financial’s CBS affil, WBTV in Charlotte. Click here for details.

Switching from Cox Communications to Time Warner Cable is ANTHONY SURRATT, who’s come aboard as Vice President of Corporate Communications. Over at Cox, he was Executive Director of Pubic Relations. The Anderson University grad has also handled PR for Southwire Company in Carrollton, Georgia and for Weyerhaeuser Corporation in Moncure, North Carolina. He’ll be making the move north from Atlanta to NYC where he’ll report directly to ELLEN EAST, EVP and Chief Communications Officer. Good job, Anthony!

ESPN360.com has a new VP. DAMON PHILLIPS is going to oversee programming and production for the service available to high-speed Internet users if their service provider is an affiliate. Damon reports to JOHN ZEHR, SVP of Digital Media and also to JOHN PAPA, VP of Strategic Program Planning. A sports guy from the get-go, Damon graduated from Stanford where he was on a football scholarship and he played linebacker for the Cardinals. The Texas native was most recently Ass’t Executive Director of USA Football Prior to USA Football; he was a key member of the management teams that launched FOX Sports Grill and ESPN Zone. He has also held positions at DIRECTV and the National Basketball Association. This is interesting: Phillips is also the founder of sportsTVinsider.com, a provider of personalized sports television schedules. He invented the company’s patent-pending algorithm that provides viewing recommendations based on user preferences, real-time sports statistics and television ratings.

