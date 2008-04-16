The St. Louis Connection, CFO's, and Peacock Drama

One of the oddest things about being raised in St. Louis is the never-ending fascination with high school attendance. When one meets another St. Louisan, one always asks what high school they went to, and that is exactly what happened when talking to the new Creative Services Director for Meredith’s Phoenix operation, KPHO. As a matter of fact, there’s a real St. Louis connection to the station that extends to the GM, who used to work in the Gateway to the West. You’ll want to know where MATT HYATT went to school (that’s him in the pix) so you’ll want to click here.

The new Chief Financial Officer of Tribune has the most gorgeous name: CHANDLER BIGELOW. Chandler succeeds the retiring DON GRENESKO, who was with Tribune for 17 years in the title of CFO. Don has an interesting job history, including being Executive Vice President/business operations for the Chicago Cubs, and from 1988 to 1991 he was the team’s president. Not THAT sounds like a great job. Enjoy every minute of retirement, Don. And congrats to Chandler.

NBC upped Harvard grad TERENCE CARTER to VP/Drama Programming with NBC Entertainment. He’ll report to KATIE O’CONNELL, SVP/Drama Programming, NBC Entertainment. He hasn’t always been a drama kinda person. He was part of the Comedy side of the Peacock net, serving as Director of Comedy Development from March 2005-March 2007. He’s been Head of Development at Tonic Films, a Partner at TruEntertainment, worked with Mark Canton at Artists Production Group and in the Motion Picture Talent Department at Artists Management Group. Pretty good for a guy who began his career in entertainment working as an intern at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno". Congrats Terence.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.