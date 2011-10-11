SPT's Askanas named EVP, communications

Sony vet Paula Askanas has been promoted to EVP of communications for Sony Pictures Television (SPT), said SPT President Steve Mosko to whom she reports.

In this role, Askanas oversees business and trade press, and internal communication for the television company worldwide. Her oversight includes work on behalf of the businesses and executive teams for production, channels and distribution in the United States, EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and India, as well as US advertiser sales.

“Paula’s ability to understand both a variety of businesses, as well as the diverse needs of our global operations, has made her a tremendous asset to the company,” said Mosko in a statement. “As SPT has grown and succeeded, so has she, and her relationships and our exceptional representation in the media are the proof.”

SPT currently has more than two dozen shows in production in the US alone, for broadcast (including ABC’s Pan Am, CBS’ Unforgettable, NBC’s Community), cable (including Breaking Bad, Damages) and syndication (The Dr. Oz Show, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!). Internationally, SPT has 15 wholly or jointly owned production companies as well as 120 channels worldwide.

Askanas previously served as SVP of media relations for SPT. She joined the company as a director, working on consumer press for the studio’s television series, and was subsequently promoted to vice president and senior vice president. Her duties expanded when Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) merged its U.S. television operations in 2001 to create Columbia TriStar Domestic Television, which then became SPT.

Askanas’ role transitioned from consumer to business communications in 2005 and then expanded again when the group’s US and international groups were combined. Before joining the studio, Askanas held posts with Arsenio Hall Communications, CBS and NBC News. She is a graduate of Pepperdine University in Malibu.