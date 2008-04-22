Spring Brings New Jobs All Round

A big Discovery welcomes goes out to JAMES HITCHCOCK, who’s the new Marketing and Branding Officer for Discovery Channel reporting to President and General Manager John Ford. Find out more about James by clicking here.

It’s spring, and creativity is in full bloom. Another creative appointment comes from Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group where GARY BONILLA named to the new position of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Creative Strategy. He’ll be reporting to LEIGH ANNE BRODSKY, President of Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products; and RUSSELL HICKS, Executive Vice President and Executive Creative Director. The Boston U grad was most recently the Vice President of Strategic Services at Winglatino/WWP, a multi-cultural advertising agency and he’s also been a founding partner of The CO-OP Agency. Congrats, Gary!

It’s a promotion for ROSALYN DURANT Named Vice President and General Manager of ESPNU. Rosalyn began as an intern at ESPN in ’98 and the trajectory has been upwards ever since. Most recently, she was Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions for a variety of sport categories, including the NBA. The grad of University of South Carolina, she’s worked on-air at WYNN-FM, WCFB-TV. Way to go, Rosalyn! She’ll be calling DAVID BERSON, ESPN Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Strategy, boss.

