Sports Emmys Play-by-Play

Monday night’s Sports Emmys was a night of fraternity, celebration, camaraderie and well, let’s face it — an open bar.

Everyone was definitely revered by the presence of prolific storyteller Bud Greenspan whose tales of Olympic athletes’ triumphs and trauma have captivated our attention for decades. Greenspan was present to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and was stellar amongst the stars throughout the evening.

Not to be out “Bud”-ed, August Busch IV, president of Anheuser-Busch, Inc., showed up to accept the Sports Marketing Special Recognition Award with free beer for everyone in the house. August (or “Cuatro” as his friends call him), upped his cool factor infinitely as he casually sauntered through the venue with five men in dark suits in tow. The soirees at his place probably make Entourage look like an elementary school pizza party. At least one B&C Beatster has suggested MTV’s Cribs check out the real deal.

The perfectly-tanned and beautiful couple of ESPN College Football host Kirk Herbstreit and his wife were seen not far from where SportCenter’s Rich Eisen and Baseball Tonight’s Harold Reynolds could be found. Reynolds commented that he hoped to win so he could publicly thank everyone who works on his show.

In the lobby, ESPN’s Joe Morgan, Stuart Scott and John Saunders stood alongside TNT’s Charles Barkley and HBO/NBC’s Bryant Gumbel trading jabs and laughs. Saunders talked down the competitive nature of the sports community saying “there really is a bond between people from different networks…a fraternity of sorts.”

Prettying up the frat party was one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, ABC Sports college football sideline reporter Sam Ryan. Nervous during her first time at the event, she summed up many other comments with one sentence: “There’s so much respect in this room.”

HBO’s Mary Carillo took in the sweeping Central Park view with a network crew near the floor-to-ceiling windows on the sixth floor of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Some notable comments from the show:

Peter Franchella, coordinating producer for Lama Kunga, on ESPN2’s Timeless series which won for Outstanding Short Feature, on why he thanked former number two ESPN executive Mark Shapiro not once, but twice during his acceptance speech: “The types of shows that we do aren’t really mainstream and he took chances on our programming.”

What August Busch IV, president of Anheuser-Busch, Inc. was saying to himself throughout the evening: “I hope somebody's checking IDs.” (And for the record, he doesn’t like when you scream ‘Hey! Beer man!’, but he looks every time…).

By Melanie Clarke